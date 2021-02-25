Denny Hamlin discusses Michael Jordan’s passion for NASCAR

Motley Fool

Because Harley-Davidson's (NYSE: HOG) dealer network has always been critical to its success, the bike maker's decision to cut the legs out from under it by opening a Harley storefront on Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was misguided at best. CEO Jochen Zeitz seems to have a much better grasp of how to save the motorcycle company than his predecessor, and not hurting his dealers was likely the rationale behind the decision to abandon Amazon's e-commerce platform. "We want to have a fully integrated, digital e-commerce business with our dealers," Zeitz told Bloomberg.