Denny Hamlin discusses Michael Jordan’s passion for NASCAR
SportsPulse: Denny Hamlin sat down with USA TODAY Sports to discuss his new partnership with Michael Jordan and how he realized the basketball legend is such a fan of NASCAR.
Denny Hamlin has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hamlin, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position with Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford sharing […]
Denny Hamlin had a chance to make history in the 2021 Daytona 500. A victory in The Great American Race would have given the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota an unprecedented three straight. Hamlin ran well, sweeping the first two stages, but he was in fifth place when a last-lap caution […]
Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.
23XI Racing co-owner and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin wants to expand the organization, but it's all about finding the right time.
Julius Randle broke out into a massive smile after seeing his mom pop onto the scoreboards at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.
DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.
Walker Brown and his attorney assert there's more to consider other than what is shown in the viral video.
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reportedly named the New Orleans Saints as a trade destination, putting WR Michael Thomas on notice.
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. Wilson could command up to three first-round picks, per multiple reports, and the 32-year-old has three years left on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in April 2019. The Athletic reported the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints all have a level of interest in Wilson.
During a close contest between the Bulls in Timberwolves during his rookie season, Kevin Garnett challenged Michael Jordan. Jordan promptly turned the game into a blowout.
The Raiders reportedly are one of the destinations Russell Wilson's camp has discussed with the Seahawks, but that won't solve Jon Gruden's multitude of issues.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson publicly said what he needed to say in the days after the Super Bowl. Someone has been speaking privately since then, and it has culminated in a lengthy item from TheAthletic.com that takes the closest look yet and the fractures and fissures in a relationship that currently seems to have a [more]
Russell Wilson's camp has reportedly broached potential trade destinations with the Seahawks, with the Jets among the teams discussed.
The rumor mill with the Dallas Cowboys continues to swirl, this time with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
The NBA has slapped Malik Beasley with a 12-game ban after the Minnesota Timberwolves guard was charged by police in the off season with threatening someone with violence.
The Timberwolves have replaced Ryan Saunders after a league-worst 7-24 start.
What's with LeBron James' former teammates talking like they never played with him?
Thirteen days into his 33-day head start on free agency, defensive lineman J.J. Watt continues to look for a new team. Multiple teams reportedly are interested, but no deal has been done, yet. According to Diana Russini of ESPN.com, Watt “has received contract offers from multiple teams,” and “the most lucrative offer Watt currently has [more]