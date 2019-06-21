Denny Hamlin’s Darlington throwback paint scheme to honor Darrell Waltrip
Joe Gibbs Racing and FedEx on Friday unveiled the paint scheme Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota will carry in honor of retiring broadcaster and NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip for Darlington Raceway’s Southern 500 throwback weekend in September.
The car has a unique white, grey, black and orange paint scheme.
Waltrip attended the unveiling at Sonoma Raceway, which will mark the final race he will call for FOX Sports. NBC Sports takes over the remainder of the NASCAR Cup broadcast schedule starting next weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.
