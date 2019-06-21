Denny Hamlin’s Darlington throwback paint scheme to honor Darrell Waltrip

Joe Gibbs Racing and FedEx on Friday unveiled the paint scheme Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota will carry in honor of retiring broadcaster and NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip for Darlington Raceway’s Southern 500 throwback weekend in September.

The car has a unique white, grey, black and orange paint scheme.

Waltrip attended the unveiling at Sonoma Raceway, which will mark the final race he will call for FOX Sports. NBC Sports takes over the remainder of the NASCAR Cup broadcast schedule starting next weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Here are several tweets that illustrate the paint scheme on Hamlin’s Darlington ride:





It's a big day for the #FedEx11 team, unveiling @DennyHamlin's @TooToughToTame throwback scheme honoring Darrell Waltrip, a true @NASCAR legend. RT to wish Darrell congratulations and props to Denny on such a cool scheme! pic.twitter.com/oHbvBeOOlj — FedEx (@FedEx) June 21, 2019









