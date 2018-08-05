Denny Hamlin Cup wins pole at Watkins Glen Kevin Harvick adjusts his ear plugs before a practice session for a NASCAR Cup series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Watkins Glen, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) -- Denny Hamlin has won the NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen International.

Hamlin traversed the 2.45-mile layout at 125.534 mph to take the top spot in the No. 11 Toyota, ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. It's Hamlin's 27th career pole in Cup.

Chase Elliott, who topped the first round of qualifying, will start third in the No. 9 Chevy, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.

Joey Logano, who won the Xfinity race moments earlier, qualified sixth, followed by Aric Almirola, AJ Allmendinger, Erik Jones, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell.

Truex and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson fought to get back in the top 12 at the end of the opening round after dropping out. Truex climbed to fourth, dropping Johnson to 13th and out of the running for the 10-minute second round.

Kevin Harvick, tied with Busch for the series lead with six wins, also failed to advance and will start 16th.

----

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org