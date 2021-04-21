Denny Hamlin clinches Busch Pole Award for Talladega

Denny Hamlin has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (2 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position for the third time this season in the 500-miler at the 2.66-mile Alabama track. He finished second last weekend at Richmond Raceway and has held the NASCAR Cup Series points lead for all but one week this season.

Austin Cindric, the defending Xfinity Series champion, captured the pole for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 (4 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 12 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 14 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 15 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 16 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 18 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 19 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 20 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 24 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 25 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 26 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 29 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 31 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 32 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 33 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 34 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 35 Joey Gase 28 Rick Ware Racing 36 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 37 JJ Yeley 15 Rick Ware Racing 38 Kaz Grala 16 Kaulig Racing 39 Harrison Burton 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 40 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas.