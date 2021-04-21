Denny Hamlin clinches Busch Pole Award for Talladega
Denny Hamlin has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (2 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Talladega Superspeedway.
Hamlin will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position for the third time this season in the 500-miler at the 2.66-mile Alabama track. He finished second last weekend at Richmond Raceway and has held the NASCAR Cup Series points lead for all but one week this season.
Austin Cindric, the defending Xfinity Series champion, captured the pole for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 (4 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.
RELATED: Talladega weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
3
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
8
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
11
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
12
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
13
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
14
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
16
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
18
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
19
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
20
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
21
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
22
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
23
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
24
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
25
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
26
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
27
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
28
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
29
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
30
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
31
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
32
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
33
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
34
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
35
Joey Gase
28
Rick Ware Racing
36
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
37
JJ Yeley
15
Rick Ware Racing
38
Kaz Grala
16
Kaulig Racing
39
Harrison Burton
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
40
Timmy Hill
66
MBM Motorsports
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas.