Denny Hamlin chimes in on Keselowski's pointed comments

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin couldn’t help but contribute to the Brad Keselowski-Joey Logano discussion on Sunday evening following the Busch Clash.

Keselowski, knocked out of the race early after Logano and Kyle Busch got tangled up battling for the lead, was pointedly critical of his Team Penske teammate Logano’s decision to throw multiple blocks. “It was just a dumb move,” Keselowski said, in part. “There was no reason to make that move. It’s never gonna work. And it didn’t.”

Hamlin, who pushed Erik Jones to victory, agreed with Keselowski and threw in a needling of his own.

Correct assessment. Please repeat this statement in your team meeting. https://t.co/dJyTzf99O6 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 9, 2020

Friendly reminder of what happened the last time Hamlin and Logano had an on-track disagreement.