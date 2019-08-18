Denny Hamlin chases down Matt DiBenedetto, gets win No. 4 of 2019 at Bristol

Denny Hamlin started and finished first Saturday night. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

2019 could be Denny Hamlin’s best chance at a championship.

Hamlin got his fourth win of the season Saturday night at Bristol as he passed Matt DiBenedetto for the lead with 12 laps to go for the victory.

DiBenedetto, who is losing his ride with the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team at the end of the season, looked like he had his first career win in hand in the final 20 percent of Saturday night’s race. But he had contact with Ryan Newman as he tried to lap the infamously hard to pass veteran and Hamlin was able to close up. The contact also damaged DiBenedetto’s car slightly.

Was that slight damage enough for Hamlin to pass DiBenedetto? Who knows. Hamlin appeared to be faster anyway. But once Hamlin got near DiBenedetto it was only a matter of time before he got to the lead.

“I’m so sorry to Matt DiBenedetto, [crew chief] Mike Wheeler,” Hamlin said after climbing from his car. “I hate it. I know a win would mean a lot to that team. I gotta give it 110 percent for FedEx and my whole team.”

Hamlin is now tied for the Cup Series lead in wins with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. JGR cars have won 12 of the season’s 24 races. Leavine Family Racing is a Toyota-aligned team with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I wanted to win so bad for these guys, this team, for them giving me this opportunity,” an emotional DiBenedetto said. He’ll likely be replaced by Christopher Bell in the No. 95 car in 2020.

“I’m just thankful that they gave me this opportunity ... I’m thankful but man I’m sad. I got tight after the deal with Newman when he came up into us and all the sudden got really tight after that.”

DiBenedetto joined the No. 95 car ahead of the 2019 season after he left GoFas Racing’s No. 32 car at the end of 2018. He signed a one-year deal with the team and his two top-five finishes in 23 races weren’t enough for LFR to keep him for 2020. He announced earlier this week that he wouldn’t return to the team while it’s been reported that Bell, who has won 13 Xfinity Series races in the past three seasons, would take his place next season.

“I’m not done yet,” DiBenedetto said. “Something will come open. I’m here to win.”

Why Hamlin’s a title contender

Hamlin, who started on the pole, went a lap down at one point during Saturday night’s race because of some damage when he got caught in someone else’s accident.

But his car was exceptionally fast throughout the final stage. And once he got his lap back he worked his way through the field and into the top five.

Hamlin has been one of the fastest drivers in 2019 and started the season with a win in the Daytona 500. He then won at Texas and won at Pocono a few weeks ago for his third win of the season. In addiiton to being tied with Busch and Truex for the most wins, he’s tied with Truex for second behind Busch with 23 playoff points through the first 24 races.

He’s been more consistent than Busch and Truex too. Hamlin has 13 top-five finishes, the most of anyone in the Cup Series. His speed at all types of tracks makes him a favorite — if not the favorite — to win the Cup Series title.

A Cup championship would be a fitting cap to what’s already been a Hall of Fame career from Hamlin. Saturday night’s win was his 35th, fourth-most among active drivers and only behind Jimmie Johnson, Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Hamlin’s best chance at a title (so far) came in 2010, when he lost out on the title to Jimmie Johnson at Homestead. But Hamlin has grown a bunch since then and it’s nearly impossible to think the pressure would get to him in 2019 like it did in 2010. After all, Hamlin had the first winless season in 2018. Look at how he’s bounced back.

Race results

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Matt DiBenedetto

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Kyle Busch

5. Chase Elliott

6. Kyle Larson

7. Clint Bowyer

8. Daniel Suarez

9. Kurt Busch

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Ryan Newman

12. Daniel Hemric

13. Martin Truex Jr.

14. Bubba Wallace

15. Alex Bowman

16. Joey Logano

17. Chris Buescher

18. Ryan Preece

19. Jimmie Johnson

20. Ty Dillon

21. William Byron

22. Erik Jones

23. Paul Menard

24. Corey LaJoie

25. Landon Cassill

26. Ross Chastain

27. Matt Tifft

28. JJ Yeley

29. Aric Almirola

30. Quin Houff

31. Kyle Weatherman

32. BJ McLeod

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34. Austin Dillon

35. Josh Bilicki

36. David Ragan

37. Michael McDowell

38. Reed Sorenson

39. Kevin Harvick

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

