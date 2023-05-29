Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott crash out of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott wrecked out of the Coca-Cola 600 on Lap 186 on Monday evening after contact from Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet sent Hamlin into the outside wall at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Exiting Turn 4, Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota slid high and forced Elliott into the outside SAFER barrier. Elliott then contacted Hamlin’s right-rear quarter panel entering the dogleg of the Charlotte frontstretch, sending Hamlin nose-first into the wall.

The damage sustained by both cars was too severe for either to continue. Both drivers exited their vehicles under their own power and took the mandatory trip to the infield care center. Both were evaluated and released.

“I got right-rear hooked in the middle of the straightaway,” Hamlin said following his release from the infield care center. “It’s a tantrum and he shouldn‘t be racing next week. Right-rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable.”

Elliott denied intentionally crashing Hamlin but expressed his displeasure with their on-track interactions.

“The 11 ran us up in the fence there, and once you tear the right sides off these things, it’s kind of over,” Elliott said after his release from the care center.

Asked specifically whether he retaliated against Hamlin, who won the 2022 edition of the Coca-Cola 600, Elliott attributed the contact as a result of the damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet.

“Once you hit the wall in these things, you can’t drive them anymore,” Elliott said. “So unfortunately not, no, just an unfortunate circumstance.”

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed the sanctioning body would investigate the incident between the cars.

This story will be updated.