Denny Hamlin caps off strong night at Bristol, wins to conclude Round of 16

A runner-up finish at Kansas Speedway last weekend was just the start for Denny Hamlin, who capped off a stellar showing at Bristol Motor Speedway a week later to seize the Bass Pro Shops Night Race victory Saturday evening.

Kyle Larson finished runner-up. Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five, while Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, William Byron and Ricky Stenhouse completed the top 10.

McDowell, Stenhouse Jr., and past Cup Series champions Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick were eliminated from title contention with the Round of 16’s conclusion.

Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace climbed out from below the elimination line to be the last two into the Round of 12.

The Cup Series will open the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sept. 24 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).

