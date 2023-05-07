Denny Hamlin bumps by Kyle Larson on last lap for Kansas win

Denny Hamlin surged to his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season, bumping by Kyle Larson on the final lap in a thrilling back-and-forth battle Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Hamlin’s win in the AdventHealth 400 was his fourth at the 1.5-mile Kansas City track and the 49th of his Cup Series career. He led 34 of the 267 laps in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, which was 1.307 seconds ahead at the checkered flag.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Larson held on to finish second in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Pole-starter William Byron was third with Bubba Wallace fourth and Ross Chastain completing the top five.

The race’s front-row starters both found early trouble in Stage 1 before making major comebacks. Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet went spinning out of Turn 4 after contact from Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota in their Lap 5 contest for the lead. Larson recovered to 10th place at the conclusion of the stage and eventually rallied back into contention.

MORE: Larson, Reddick collide early

Things went worse for Byron, who was pinched for speeding during the first cycle of green-flag pit stops. He lost a lap to the leader, then scraped the Turn 2 retaining wall with the right-rear corner of his No. 24 Chevy. He wound up two laps off the pace in 34th at the end of the first stage, regaining those laps with a wave-around and free pass in Stage 2.

The Cup Series’ next race is the Goodyear 400, scheduled Sunday at Darlington Raceway (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). All three national series will be competing as part of NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend.

This story will be updated.