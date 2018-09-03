Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola clinch spot in NASCAR Playoffs Denny Hamlin and Aric Almirola locked up spots in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs by virtue of their performances Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Hamlin finished 1oth at Darlington, with Almirola just behind him in 14th. Coupled with points earned from Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman — below Hamlin and Almirola in the standings …

Denny Hamlin and Aric Almirola locked up spots in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs by virtue of their performances Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Hamlin finished 1oth at Darlington, with Almirola just behind him in 14th. Coupled with points earned from Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman — below Hamlin and Almirola in the standings — it was enough to lock both drivers into the postseason field.

MORE: Race results

Hamlin is the third driver for Joe Gibbs Racing to lock his way into the postseason, joining teammates Kyle Busch and Erik Jones.

Meanwhile, Almirola is in the postseason for the first time since 2014. His inclusion gives Stewart-Haas Racing a playoffs sweep with all four of its drivers — Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Hamlin and Almirola joined the following drivers in the postseason: Kyle Busch, Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Bowyer, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Jones, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson.

Fourteen of 16 spots in the postseason field are set heading into the regular-season finale next week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Johnson and Bowman own the final two playoff spots as it stands now, but the fact remains that “a win gets you in” — so those below the cutoff line can ignore the points and still earn a playoff spot by parking it in Victory Lane at the Brickyard.