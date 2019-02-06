Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Miles Bridges among NBA dunk contest, 3-point contest participants

The NBA announced the contestants for the upcoming All-Star Weekend dunk contest on Tuesday, and it will feature a high-flying rookie from the host Charlotte Hornets.

Miles Bridges will represent Charlotte and go up against Dennis Smith Jr. of the New York Knicks, John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks and Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stephen Curry will participate in the 3-point contest in the upcoming All-Star weekend in front of a hometown Charlotte crowd. (Getty)

3-point contest participants

The league also announced 3-point contest participants headlined by Charlotte native and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

He’ll be joined by Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks, Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Danny Green of the Toronto Raptors, Seth Curry of the Portland Trail Blazers, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets and Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.

Skills challenge participants

The skills challenge will feature Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks, De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

