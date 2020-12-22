Dennis Smith Jr. speaks on incident with Ben Simmons
Dennis Smith Jr. speaks on incident with Ben Simmons. Dennis says that Ben was doing a lot of things that weren't related to basketball.
Greene died today at the age of 58.
Check out how much money each team won this week at the PNC Championship in Florida.
The Dallas wide receiver sealed a win with the team's first kick return touchdown since 2008, but was reminded that he shouldn't have.
James Harden has reportedly gotten into multiple verbal altercations with teammates.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reports on Odell Beckham Jr.'s new contract with the Giants and how the deal came to fruition.
Ryan Shazier tweets out about the problems with the Steelers offense.
Tom Brady won't give in.
Dwayne Haskins violated COVID-19 protocols again.
Former Birds lineman Chris Long has thoughts on Sunday morning's report about Carson Wentz's attitude. By Adam Hermann
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a short and simple reaction when asked about his team's pursuit of a postseason berth ending in Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Dolphins.
SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reacts to the news that Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus.
When Bengals safety Vonn Bell spoke to reporters late last week, the topic of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s habit of dancing on opposing team’s logos came up. Bills safety Jordan Poyer said after a Week 14 win over the Steelers that Smith-Schuster gave them some “extra fire” and Bell sounded like he felt the [more]
Ball and the Pelicans failed to reach an agreement to extend his rookie contract.
Every year, Pro Bowl votes come out, and every year, there are snubs. Here are our most egregious omissions in this year's voting.
It's a mystery as to why the Steelers aren't using fullback Derek Watt on offense when he was paid a king's ransom.
Earlier today, Tom Brady was a 14-time Pro Bowler. He still is. Somewhat surprisingly, Brady is not one of the three Pro Bowl quarterbacks from the NFC. Instead, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray got the honors. Brady, in his first year as an NFC quarterback, currently is [more]
The New York Post with a classic headline that got national play during the Browns-Giants game
David Fizdale and RJ Barrett discuss the Knicks failure to respond in the 2nd half of their 118-95 loss to the Celtics in the home opener
Complex AFC race leaves Dolphins with little choice but win out
The NHL is gearing up for a Jan. 13 start to a 56-game season and will have a new, temporary look with altered divisions.