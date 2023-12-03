Dennis Smith Jr. slams home the alley-oop
Dennis Smith Jr. slams home the alley-oop, 12/02/2023
Dennis Smith Jr. slams home the alley-oop, 12/02/2023
The Magic really did that.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.