Patrick Beverley knocks out Dennis Smith's tooth, ejected for throwing ball at fan in same game

The Dallas Mavericks were less than happy after one of their youngest players walked away from a tussle for the ball minus a tooth and without a personal foul called.

In the third quarter of the Mavericks’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, a scramble for the ball left Smith on the floor and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley above him and very interested in taking away the ball. So interested that, seemingly accidentally, Beverley’s elbow made direct contact with Smith’s mouth.

Patrick Beverley knocks Dennis Smith Jr.’s tooth out

Patrick Beverley fights over the ball and Dennis Smith Jr leaves with a missing tooth. (Via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/dWPOFxUxwH — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 3, 2018





No foul was called for the contact, with the play instead resulting in a jump ball. Beverley seemed concerned once he saw Smith’s tooth come out, but that didn’t stop a negative reaction from the Mavericks.

First, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle had some words for the referees, then the Dallas bench had an icy reaction for Beverley as he seemingly attempted to apologize.

Beverley walked to the Mavs’ bench during the next break in play to say, “My bad.” He apparently didn’t get the reaction he was looking for, because he then chastised them for not thanking him for the gesture. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 3, 2018





Dennis Smith Jr. provides heroics upon return

The rest of the game played out pretty well if you take the Mavericks’ side of the squabble. Beverley would be ejected in the fourth quarter after he threw a ball at Mavericks superfan Don Knobler, who was reportedly yelling that Beverley is a dirty player, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Patrick Beverley ejected for throwing ball at Don Knobler pic.twitter.com/YWtw3PnMme — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 3, 2018





Smith also returned in the fourth quarter, and made his presence known in a big way at the end of the game. With the Mavericks up by two and seconds remaining, Smith swatted a game-tying attempt from Tobias Harris down low, then drew the foul and iced both free throws to give the Mavericks a win.

DENNIS WITH THE SWAT! AND HE SINKS BOTH FREE THROWS! pic.twitter.com/389HJcggAm — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 3, 2018





Dennis Smith Jr. calls Beverley scramble ‘a freak accident’

Smith would eventually finish with nine points, five assists and three rebounds in a 114-110 win over the Western Conference-leading Clippers, an extra-surprising result given that the Mavs were missing star rookie Luka Doncic with a hip injury.

Dennis Smith Jr. has a date with the dentist coming up. (AP Photo)

Smith was diplomatic after the game, saying he was “sure” that Beverley didn’t elbow him intentionally and called it “a freak accident.” The 21-year-old did note he has a dentist appointment tomorrow, per Mavs.com’s Dwain Price.

Apparently, Smith had some bigger concerns.

Dennis Smith Jr. on his tooth back in place: "I'm fooling y'all right now, because I knew it was going to be cameras. Whenever its cameras, then its going on social media, and when its social media, it's ladies looking, and when its ladies looking I got to be looking nice." — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) December 3, 2018





