Dennis scores 25 to carry Wichita St. over SMU 66-62

DALLAS (AP) -- Dexter Dennis had a career-high 25 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated SMU 66-62 on Sunday.

Grant Sherfield made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points and six assists for Wichita State (22-7, 10-6 American Athletic Conference). Jamarius Burton added six rebounds. Jaime Echenique had 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Isiaha Mike had 23 points for the Mustangs (19-9, 9-7). Kendric Davis added 10 points. Emmanuel Bandoumel had 10 points.

Wichita State plays Memphis on the road on Thursday. SMU faces Central Florida on the road on Wednesday.

