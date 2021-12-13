Dennis Schroeder on the trading block?

Rival teams expect the Celtics to be open to talks around guard Dennis Schröder, who inked a one-year deal with Boston in the offseason but has had a strong season that likely prices him out of a potential re-signing.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Jay King: Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of tonight’s game. Robert Williams is doubtful. Dennis Schroder is probable. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / November 20, 2021

What trade value would Schroeder have at the deadline for a contending team? C’s will be good this season, so probably won’t happen, but would Schroeder command a protected 1st or good young player? — Mr. Positive. Brian Robb: I think that either of those returns would probably be a very best-case scenario. The good news for Boston when it comes to Schroder’s trade value is that his contract is very cheap so it would be very easy for a team to add him without going over their budget. The problem for Brad Stevens is that Schroder does not have any Bird Rights after signing a one-year deal. That means any team that trades for him will need to use their own cap space to re-sign him. Most playoff teams are capped out for next summer already so that should limit a potential return in the event the Celtics decide to move on. If some team gets desperate, perhaps a late first-round pick could be in play but a couple of second-round picks and/or an unproven young player with promise seems more likely if Schroder has a good first half of the year and Boston wants to move on. -via Booth Newspapers / September 16, 2021