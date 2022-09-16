Report: Dennis Schroder returns to Lakers despite ugly end to previous L.A. stint
Oh, how things can change in a year.
Veteran point guard Dennis Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, returning him to the same team that unceremoniously let him go last summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
