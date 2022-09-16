Report: Dennis Schroder returns to Lakers despite ugly end to previous L.A. stint

Jack Baer
·Writer

Oh, how things can change in a year.

Veteran point guard Dennis Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, returning him to the same team that unceremoniously let him go last summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dennis Schroder is back with the Lakers. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

