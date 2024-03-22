Dennis Schroder with the great assist!

Russell Wilson’s four bedroom, 12 bathroom home in the Denver area reportedly sold for about $21.5 million on Wednesday.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Couisnard transferred from South Carolina after he says he didn't receive communication from the team's new coaching staff. Now he has a tournament win over his former program.
Domask had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Illini's win over Morehead State.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
With the fantasy postseason beckoning, stop holding on to injured or underperforming players to set your roster for a title run.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Jon Rahm says leaving behind PGA Tour traditions is ‘difficult.’
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
Bryce Harper has missed four consecutive spring training games.
What made Donald so great? It's not a short answer.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
Defending champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed and the favorite to win the national title.