Dennis Schroder with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters

Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday. Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major. "Hopefully I'll be a pioneer and many other Japanese will follow," Matsuyama said through an interpreter inside Butler Cabin where he was presented with the champion's famous Green Jacket.