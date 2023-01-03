Dennis Schroder with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/02/2023
LeBron James recorded 43 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists for the Lakers as they defeated the Hornets, 121-115, his 2nd consecutive game with 40+ points. Thomas Bryant added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers in the victory, while LaMelo Ball tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 16-21 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 10-28.
Dennis Smith Jr. returned for the Hornets but LeBron James scored 43 points to lead the Lakers to a 121-115 win Monday night in Charlotte.
Liam Fitzgerald, a 16-year-old with Down syndrome from Northborough, was invited by the NHL to fist-bump Bruins players at the Winter Classic.
From Ron Rivera's playoff elimination to the 49ers keeping their win streak alive, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
Top blocks from Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks, 01/02/2023
Geno Smith finished off a very personal sweep. Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards and the Seahawks kept alive their postseason hopes with a 23-6 win Sunday that eliminated the New York Jets from playoff contention. Seattle (8-8) snapped a three-game losing streak and ensured its Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams will be meaningful.
Reggie Ragland stirred the pot a bit in D.C.
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
Warriors star Klay Thompson had a classic reaction after dropping a season-high 54 points in a win against the Hawks.
The Warriors' five-game win streak without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins should have the rest of the NBA on high alert.
Kevon Looney helped extend the Warriors' winning streak to six straight with a game-winning tip at the buzzer against the Hawks on Monday night.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
One reporter detailed how Bills-Bengals might be rescheduled, if at all.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 regular season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
The Warriors will be without a total of six players Monday, including Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga.
Let’s dive into what a Tobias Harris trade between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers might look like.
While not absolving Patrick Williams for his missed boxout, Billy Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback that forced overtime in the Bulls' loss to Cleveland.
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
Kevon Looney sealed the Warriors' wild victory over Atlanta with the first game-winner of his career, reminding everyone of his "indispensable" worth.
Jakub Vrana, on an AHL conditioning stint, was expected back with the Detroit Red Wings next week after his stint in the players assistance program.