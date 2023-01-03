Dennis Schroder with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

NBA.com

LeBron James recorded 43 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists for the Lakers as they defeated the Hornets, 121-115, his 2nd consecutive game with 40+ points. Thomas Bryant added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers in the victory, while LaMelo Ball tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 16-21 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 10-28.