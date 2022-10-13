Doc Rivers explains why Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey didn’t play vs. Hornets

Reuters

Chen Miner, a close confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping long seen as destined for a top leadership spot, is considered to be a strong contender for promotion during the upcoming congress of the ruling Communist Party. Chen, party boss of the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing, is regarded as a steady technocrat and has often espoused Xi's ideologies and policies in public. Chen, 62, was even considered a possible future successor to Xi heading into the previous party congress in 2017, but failed to win a big, double promotion from the Central Committee to the Politburo Standing Committee, as some analysts predicted.