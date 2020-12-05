Dennis Schröder getting consideration to start at point guard

We’ve already heard from the Lakers very confident new point guard Dennis Schröder about how he envisions his role with the defending champs: the 6th Man of the Year finalist no longer wants to come off the bench, but he wants to be a starter. Schröder has always been one to aspire for a place beyond his given station in the league and he’s always been confident, but head coach Frank Vogel might feel differently about what’s best for the Lakers.

According to Vogel on Friday, he’s considering starting Schröder at point guard but he’s still not fully committed to the move.

Frank Vogel said that it’s too soon to decide upon a starting lineup, but he’s definitely going to give Dennis Schroder "strong consideration” to start. Vogel said Schroder is a great fit to play alongnside LeBron because he can be effective on and off the ball. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 4, 2020

Either way, it sounds like Schröder is going to have a big role with the Lakers this season. With James potentially taking more games off in the early season, Schröder may eventually start a lot of games even if he doesn’t begin the season in the starting lineup. Regardless of whether he starts or not, Schröder will be a key player for helping the offense get going with or without LeBron on the floor.

