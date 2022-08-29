Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Rodman Is The Highest-Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, 19, the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, is the highest-paid player in league history. The 2021 Rookie of the Year received a contract extension with the Washington Spirit.

Her new extension includes a four-year deal for $1.1 million, currently more than what she was earning under her prior agreement — a three-year contract with a net pay of $42,000 to play in the National Women’s Soccer League.

She has an option to extend her contract with the 2024 NWSL Champion team until 2025. Trinity will earn $281,000 yearly, surpassing the $250,000 salaries of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, two United States women’s national team superstars.

Rodman signed a three-year contract last year with an average base pay of $42,000 plus housing and bonuses. Trinity has made a name for herself, having a successful season, which led her to be selected as the league’s youngest player in the first round of the NWSL draft in January 2021.

Rodman won the Rookie of the Year, the Young Player of the Year award from US Soccer, and was the only one from her team to be invited to the US Women’s National Team training camp.

Since joining USWNT, Trinity has been compared to other soccer superstars, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who have acquired substantial financial contracts over their careers.

Many speculate Trinity will soon become a star for the USWNT and reach the heights of Morgan and Rapinoe.

Her father, Dennis Rodman, also known as “The Worm,” was a legendary player in the NBA. Dennis holds five NBA titles, and twice he made the NBA All-Star team. He won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award twice and spent eight seasons as a member of the NBA All-Defensive Team.

In 2011 Rodman was selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and in 2022 he became a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary team.