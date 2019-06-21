Dennis Rodman trash talks Draymond Green, but respects Warriors' star originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It was a hot conversation topic a few years ago, and ESPN brought it back Friday on "First Take."

With five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman visiting the show, they asked the former Chicago Bulls forward about a potential matchup between the 72-10 Bulls and the 2017-18 Warriors.

To no one's surprise, Rodman is rolling with the Bulls for three reasons: Scottie Pippen would give Kevin Durant fits, the Warriors have no one to guard Michael Jordan, and *drumroll* Rodman believes he would have his way with Draymond Green.

"I got no problem handing that Green guy," Rodman said. "He'll be eating out of my hand. Draymond, keep getting your teeth straight honey and listen to your mama. Doctor D-Rod is calling right now baby. You want a prescription? Come ask me."

Doctor D-Rod remains on another planet.

Rodman did admit he respects Green and his defensive tenacity, noting he must have taken a page out of his own book.

We'll never know Rodman's Bulls could beat the Steph-Klay-KD Dubs, but it always will be a fun exercise.