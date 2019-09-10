Dennis Rodman says Warriors' Draymond Green is NBA player most like him

The Bulls dynasty was led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, but Chicago would not have won the latter three championships without the help and presence of Dennis Rodman.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson formed the foundation of Golden State's more recent dynasty, but much like Rodman, the Warriors wouldn't have sniffed back-to-back championships and five straight trips to the NBA Finals without the contributions of Draymond Green.

Rodman is the subject of the latest episode of ESPN's 30 for 30 series, which airs Tuesday night. The enigmatic Hall of Famer recently spoke with Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin, and another similarity between Rodman and Green was drawn.

When asked which current players remind him the most of himself, Rodman named only one.

"Players have to have the heart to go out there and do whatever they have to do to win. That's who I look at," Rodman responded. "You've got the Steph Currys, the LeBron James, players like that. But I want to see the player that says, 'OK, I want to be the player that stands out to do my job and earn the money for the role that they're paying me for.' That's what I'm looking for. I don't see that player out there.

"Draymond Green is something sort of like that," he continued. "But besides him, I don't see other players who have that passion, who have that love, that drive, they need basketball. No money, no fame. They have three hours of their life, 'I'm going out to do my job, to win for people. I'll get the gratification at the end of the day when I have a ring on my finger.' That's the kind of player I'm looking for."

Rodman isn't the only person looking for that kind of player, as all 30 teams in the league would love to have a player like Green on their roster. The sacrifices he has made for the betterment of the team have been essential in achieving the vast team and individual success he has experienced with Golden State.

Rodman was a five-time NBA champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Star. Green is a three-time champ, one-time Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star.

Due to the similarities he shares with Rodman, don't rule out the possibility he matches and/or surpasses the Hall of Famer in all three categories.

Dennis Rodman says Warriors' Draymond Green is NBA player most like him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area