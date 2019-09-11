Dennis Rodman calls Kevin Durant 'selfish' for his Warriors comments

Kevin Durant and Dennis Rodman don't have too many things in common.

Let's find three: They both are really good at basketball, each has won multiple NBA championships and each one joined legendary teams and helped them win more titles. That's about it.

The last item is what's most important, though.

When Rodman was traded to the Bulls before the 1995-96 season, it came after Chicago lost to the Orlando Magic in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Durant signed with the Warriors in the summer of 2016 after Golden State blew a three-games-to-one lead to the Clevleland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Rodman, for one, doesn't understand why Durant left the Warriors in free agency and was so worried about fitting in.

"I think it's very selfish of KD, seriously," Rodman said Tuesday on ESPN's "The Jump."

I thought if anyone would relate to KD's comments on joining the Warriors mid-dynasty, it would be Dennis Rodman. But Rodman surprised me by saying of Durant leaving Golden State, "I think it's very selfish of KD, and I don't care if he's listening…" - and well, there was more: pic.twitter.com/q5e6hIp2cE — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 10, 2019

Rodman's comments come on the same day Durant spoke out about his three years with the Warriors. Despite winning two Finals MVP awards and going to the championship every season he played with Golden State, KD said he'll "never be one of those guys" while referring to the Dubs' core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

The Bulls already featured the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and other big-name players when Rodman came to Chicago. Despite being perhaps the wildest figure in NBA history, Rodman says he just wanted to win and didn't care about who received the most adoration.

"I just don't understand. I don't understand why he would even come out and say something like that," Rodman said. "I mean, embrace it. ... I enjoyed it. I didn't care who was the leader. I didn't care who was the leading force, who was this and this, I just wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to win. I wanted to impact the city, I wanted to make people happy."

In most cases, people don't understand Rodman's antics. In this case, ironically enough, it's Durant who has the Hall of Famer questioning someone else's quotes.

Dennis Rodman calls Kevin Durant 'selfish' for his Warriors comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area