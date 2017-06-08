Dennis Pitta still hospitalized after “procedures” on hip

The football career of former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta apparently is over. But that’s a trivial concern, given that Pitta’s health continues to be a question mark.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Pitta remains hospitalized following his latest hip dislocation. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Pitta has undergone “procedures” (plural) in the week since injuring the hip for the third time since 2013.

“Dennis’ injury was a disappointment,” Harbaugh said. “But it wasn’t something that wasn’t possible. I think we all understood that.”

Pitta originally injured the hip in 2013. He dislocated it again in 2014, and after missing all of 2015 he had a strong year in 2016.

“For him to get that year and to play so well was probably something beyond expectations and yet we hope for more,” Harbaugh said. “We thought we would get more. It was not meant to be.”

The Ravens have released Pitta with an injury waiver, which means the team owes him nothing further under his contract, even though the latest dislocation occurred during practice.