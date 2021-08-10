Dennis Nilsen's death explained

Photo credit: Multistory Media - ITV

Those of you who tuned into ITV's Des back in September 2020 will be well-acquainted with Dennis Nilsen and his propensity for extreme violence, which is also the subject of new Netflix documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes.

In both properties, one of the central themes is Nilsen's aptitude for singling out the perfect victim. He largely targeted men who were lonely and vulnerable, several of whom were living on the streets or wrestling with addiction. Sometimes, it was a combination of both.

His youngest known victim, also believed to be his first, was 14-year-old Stephen Holmes. He was named in 2006 using DNA evidence. Martyn Duffey was just 16. His other named victims totalled eight altogether, but Nilsen himself initially claimed that he had murdered as many as 15.

In his autobiography, which he wrote in prison, Nilsen admitted to a number of other crimes, including sexually assaulting a drunk soldier a decade before he first killed, and murdering two other men by strangulation (via The Times ).

He was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars in 1983 for six counts of murder and two of attempted murder. He was 37 at the time. But that was later increased to a whole-life tariff.



Nilsen was never charged with the attempted murder of Carl Stotter or the murder of Graham Allen.

Nilsen died at the age of 72.

One morning, he sounded his cell bell, which he hadn't used previously according to one prison officer. He was discovered "hunched over and said he was in excruciating pain in his stomach" (via Metro).

After an examination by healthcare assistants, including the offer of an abdominal screening, which he refused, Nilsen reportedly returned to his cell voluntarily.

During the inquiry, Lisa Noble, the head of healthcare at Full Sutton prison, said that Nilsen "did not particularly like healthcare, and he did not particularly like healthcare staff".

He was later taken to hospital where he received stomach surgery, but the damage had already been done. Nilsen died on May 12, 2018 due to an artery blockage in the lungs and bleeding in the abdomen.

The underlying cause was found to be deep-vein thrombosis and an "abdominal aortic aneurysm rupture repair", which is a swelling in the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down through the chest and stomach. The paramedics at the scene described it as a "pulsing abdominal mass" that had burst.

It was noted in the Ombudsman's report that the ambulance was not called quickly enough, and Nilsen was said to have spent his last hours in prison lying in his own excrement after "deteriorating for two and a half hours".

But the document also said that his treatment was "commensurate with that which he would have received in the community".

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes will be available to stream on Netflix from August 18.

