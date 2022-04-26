The Colts brought a veteran tackle in for a visit on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily wire brought word that Dennis Kelly was in Indianapolis to meet with the team.

Kelly is a familiar face to the Colts after spending five seasons in the AFC South as a member of the Titans. He moved on to play with the Packers in 2021.

Kelly started four of the 10 games he played in Green Bay and 32 of the 74 games he played in Tennessee. He also spent three years with the Eagles after being selected in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.

The Colts have Braden Smith back at right tackle and they re-signed Matt Pryor earlier this offseason while last year’s left tackle Eric Fisher remains unsigned.

Dennis Kelly visited Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk