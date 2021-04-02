Dennis Kelly ‘mad, disappointed, sad’ with release, says goodbye to Titans fans

One of the more surprising moves the Tennessee Titans have made this offseason was the release of 2020 starting right tackle, Dennis Kelly.

Kelly was acquired in a 2016 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham that proved to be a big winner for the franchise.

He spent five seasons with the team, serving as both a backup and starter. Tennessee had just inked him to a three-year extension in 2020, but he lasted just one year on his new deal before getting cut.

For the first time since his release, Kelly took to social media to say goodbye to Titans fans.

“Titans fans, I gotta go with the notes app approach for this one,” he wrote. “It’s taken this long to say something because I was still dealing with the move. I was mad, disappointed, sad, and everything in between. My family and I LOVED it here, and you Titans fans were a big reason for that. The love and support y’all showed me during my time here, especially after the cut, was so heart warming and my family and I wanted to whole heartedly thank you. It will forever be appreciated. It’s been a fun ride the last 4.5 years here in Nashville, but it unfortunately is time to say goodbye. One of Purdue’s fight song lyrics is ‘Ever grateful, Ever true” and it fits so well here. Thank you, I love you, and I will forever be grateful of my time with the Tennessee Titans.”

Thank you Titans fans! pic.twitter.com/A4kiZX0zBa — Dennis Kelly (@DennisKelly67) April 2, 2021

With Kelly gone, the Titans are looking at a competition between Ty Sambrailo and newly-signed Kendall Lamm for the right tackle spot.

