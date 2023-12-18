Dennis Gates wants Mizzou basketball to stop chasing perfection after Seton Hall loss

KANSAS CITY — When it looked free flowing and natural, Dennis Gates liked what he saw from his Tigers.

But that wasn’t always the case for Mizzou men’s basketball in Sunday’s 93-87, neutral-site loss to Seton Hall at T-Mobile Center. Not by a long stretch.

The Missouri coach saw Aidan Shaw being too “antsy and anxious” in the hunt for rebounds. Sean East II missed a pair of free throws when an unlikely comeback grew more possible by the moment down the stretch. He saw Noah Carter “trying to get it just right” on wide-open looks on a 1-of-12 day from the field, and not playing instinctually.

Even offensive sparkplug Sean East II and Tamar Bates, the Kansas City, Kansas, native who led Missouri with 22 points against the Pirates, each turned the ball over a couple of times, and the coach saw them get down on themselves.

Still, Missouri made it interesting down the stretch, cutting a once 19-point deficit to four with less than a minute to go, but the Tigers ran out of clock.

“If we can bottle that last four minutes up, it would be a completely different game,” Gates said. “I just thought our guys over-thought trying to play perfect in that situation.”

Dec 17, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (1) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Aidan Shaw (23) defends during the second half at T-Mobile Center.

It’s not the first time this season Mizzou has found itself in a hole of its own creation.

Kansas went on a blistering mid-game run to put the Border War out of sight in Lawrence last weekend. Missouri, which had led by nine early and outscored the Jayhawks by three in the second half, lost by nine.

Even in the most memorable win of the season, the Tigers trailed Minnesota by 20 before coming back to win on the road.

Bates thinks Missouri needs to arrive at that mindset early.

“I feel like just when we tip the ball up, we have to start the game with a mentality of: we are already down 20,” Bates said. “I feel like when we dig those holes, that's when we get desperate. We play really hard and you can see that in the last four minutes. So we’ve just got to be able to change our mindset.”

Gates put it plainly.

The coach just wants his team to stop chasing perfection.

“As competitors, young people want to just appease they want to appease and just play a great ball game, whether it's the external factors or not,” Gates said. “They want to just be as good as they can versus going there and taking the risk — that necessary risk — that is associated with the game of basketball. And ultimately that's where I see trying to play perfect getting in the way.”

It got in the way often and in a variety of ways Sunday.

Dec 17, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates reacts to a no-call against the Seton Hall Pirates during the second half at T-Mobile Center.

The Tigers continued to sag off their opponents, and Seton Hall took advantage by knocking down a season-high 10 3-pointers. Several of them came on wide-open looks.

Missouri more than matched that. The Tigers got to the line 22 times and made 19, which ranked second on the season on both counts. They made 3 after 3, making 12 of their 24 attempts from deep — a season-best at 50%.

But for extended periods, the Pirates bullied Missouri in the lanes.

The Tigers grabbed 15 offensive boards, but turned that into just seven second-chance points. Missouri was outscored 42-30 in the paint.

“That's just Big East basketball at the end of the day,” Gates said. … “Very physical drives as it relates to their offense and, you know, being able to get downhill, they made some tough paint shots.”

The coach suggested the strength of the Big East and Seton Hall was why they put the matchup on the schedule. Gates then listed off each of MU’s losses this season — Kansas, Memphis and Jackson State — as defeats to NCAA Tournament teams.

Southeastern Conference play is now just two games away. The Tigers (7-4) face another neutral-site matchup in their next game Friday, taking on No. 16 Illinois in St. Louis, before returning to Mizzou Arena for the first time in 27 days to face Central Arkansas on Dec. 30.

Gates said that he’s looking at the bigger picture — the 30+-game season.

At this stage last season, the Tigers were 10-1. They may not be seeking perfection, but time is ticking quickly on the 2023-24 campaign.

“I'm proud of the last four minutes,” Gates said. “I'll watch the video to see what else there is in the game so we can continue to learn lessons against the great teams that we’re playing.”

