Dennis Gates takes issue, again, with Mizzou basketball's inability to get to line

Dennis Gates had a pretty blunt assessment.

He won’t comment on officiating, he said, but instead will read the stat sheet.

That showed him something that might explain plenty.

“The stat sheet says, at home, we shot seven free throws,” Gates said. “That's what it says. You're not winning basketball games in the SEC if you're shooting seven free throws at home.”

And his team didn’t win, as Mizzou men’s basketball fell to Georgia 75-68 in its SEC opener Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers trailed by 17 points at one point late in the first half, but erased that and took the lead in the second period. But Missouri wasn’t able to sustain its run, as the Bulldogs all but shut the home team out in the final five minutes of the game.

There were shooting woes on the Missouri end, and not much of the sort on the Georgia side, but it was the extra opportunities that aggrieved Gates immediately postgame. Georgia shot 21 free throws to Missouri's seven.

“I couldn't tell based off this stat sheet and the free-throw disparity based off paint production,” Gates said. “I can see if we had 10 points in the paint. We had 36 points in the paint to (Georgia’s) 22. We’ve got to come away with foul shots in addition to that, and I think that allows you to take the pressure off jump shots; that allows you to take the pressure off certain situations.”

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

It’s not the first time this issue has harmed Missouri’s chances.

On six occasions through 14 games this season, MU has shot fewer than 10 free throws. It’s the ninth time Mizzou's opponent has traveled to the line more than it has in a game, and it's the sixth time the opponent has shot 10 or more free throws more than the Tigers in a single game.

It’s also not the first time Gates has brought it up as an issue.

On Friday, the day before the Georgia game, he said he wished he could have a whistle. After Illinois defeated the Tigers in St. Louis, he said he wished college basketball would implement a rule change that allowed coaches to call five of their own fouls per game.

That’s not coming any time soon, and the Tigers are quickly running out of time to figure out how to fix their problem.

The loss dropped MU to 8-6 on the season. It took the Tigers until the second game of February to suffer a sixth loss last season, when they were a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Next up, they face No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday evening at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

If they’re returning to March, a return to the line is atop the list of priorities.

Missouri was able to mount several runs, but suffered equally as many — and far more harmful — scoring droughts.

Senior forward Noah Carter said the Bulldogs’ pack line defense forced them inside. Missouri adjusted accordingly, managing 36 points in the paint.

But the cornerstone of the Tigers’ offense — shooting the 3 ball — all but disappeared. Missouri lofted 19 attempts from 3, a season low. They made six, which was a 31.6% mark and tied for a season-low total.

Georgia's Noah Thomasson (3) looks to pass around Missouri's Nick Honor (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Even MU’s adjustment wasn’t fully worked through. All game, Missouri only managed one and-1. The Tigers only drew four total shooting fouls.

The inability to get to the line goes a long way to explaining several of the scoring droughts, including the brutal final four-and-a-half minutes — with the game in the balance — when the Tigers only managed one Sean East II layup, which did help him eclipse 1,000 career points, and a Tamar Bates free throw.

Georgia had hot hands, shooting making 12 of 28 from 3 despite a second-half drop off. Missouri did enough to dig itself out of a hole and put itself in a position to win.

But it’s an opening day loss in conference play.

“This won't be the first time, this won't be the last time (a team shoots hot),” Gates said, “and being able to get to the free throw line in that point — not field goals — but being able to cut the game by disrupting fouls and cutting the clock and scoring when the clock is stopped is very important, and we weren't able to do that.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Dennis Gates takes issue, again, with Mizzou's inability to get to line