Dennis Eckersley silences Bill James over Frank Robinson tweet originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Dennis Eckersley remains an efficient worker in his post-retirement days.

The former Boston Red Sox closer apparently took issue with Bill James' tweet Thursday night about Hall of Fame player/manager Frank Robinson, who died Thursday at age 83.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And Eck needed just two words to get his message across.

Shut up. — Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) February 8, 2019

Here's James' original tweet, which he actually deleted shortly after Eck's curt call-out:

Bill James

James, officially listed as the Red Sox's senior advisor of baseball operations, is an outspoken supporter of sabermetrics and advanced analytics in baseball, so this tweet isn't necessarily out of character.

My point about Robby, of course, is that he was a very great player, and the statistical wrinkle which suggests that he was NOT the MVP in league in '66 needs to be fixed. I'm sure that those of you who actually follow me got the point. — Bill James Online (@billjamesonline) February 8, 2019

The immediate aftermath of Robinson's passing might not have been the best time for this discussion, though.

Eckersley certainly felt that way, firing off his first tweet in nearly two months to make his point clear.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.