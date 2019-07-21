Dennis Eckersley on reignited feud with David Price: 'He’s my new Kirk Gibson'

Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley takes the stage during the Induction Ceremony at the National Baseball of Hall of Fame. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images)

Dennis Eckersley has no plans to make peace with David Price after a feud that originated two years ago reignited earlier in the week.

Instead, Eckersley, a broadcaster with NESN, told USA TODAY Sports that he hopes the feud blows over on its own.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I thought everything was good. I was doing what I was doing,’’ Eckersley said. “I’m just doing the game, just keep going. I got to stay on track. I’m trying not to get flustered but I’m human.’’

The pair’s issues date back to 2017 when Eckersley said “yuck” in response to Eduardo Rodriguez’s minor league stat line.

The comments led to Price verbally confronting Eckersley on the team plane. He later defended his actions saying, "I was just standing up for my teammates. Whatever crap I catch for that, I'm fine with it."

Eckersley’s comments this week come in the wake of Price calling him out over an interview with the Boston Globe.

When asked about his run-in with Price in 2017, Eckersley told the Globe on Tuesday:

“I didn’t know how to deal with that. I don’t plan on saying a word to him, I don’t plan on seeing him, never. [Broadcasters now board the plane before players.] I don’t really give a [expletive] one way or another. I don’t think he really cares one way or the other.”

Eckersley is currently in Cooperstown for the Hall of Fame ceremonies and will return to the broadcast booth next week. When he does, it’ll be business as usual.

“No, I’m not going to talk to him,’’ Eckersley added. “I’m just going to keep doing the games.’’

On Wednesday, Price called the comments “trash” and took aim with Eckersley’s character.

Story continues

David Price on Dennis Eckersley: pic.twitter.com/bew0LDKKLn — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 17, 2019

In his latest interview with the Boston Globe on Saturday, Eckersley likened the 21st-century feud to his ordeal with Kirk Gibson, after giving up a home run to the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

“He’s my new Kirk Gibson,” Eckersley told the Boston Globe. “Everywhere I go people are asking me about David Price, telling me what he said about me. For years, I carried the Gibson thing around. Everybody was droppin’ a Gibson on me. Now I got this. I don’t get it.’’

Only time will tell if the feud blows itself over or continues to be a talking point.

More from Yahoo Sports: