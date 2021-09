Dennis Dodd speaks with Oregon State student-athlete Chance Nolan after the Beavers went on to upset USC in week four, defeating the Trojans for the first time on the road since 1960. Dodd and Nolan also discuss the success the redshirt sophomore quarterback has had to begin the 2021 season. Oregon State hosts Washington this Saturday (Oct. 2) at 6:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.