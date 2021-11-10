Dennis Dodd catches up with Jake Dickert, the "interviewing" head football coach for Washington State
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dennis Dodd speaks with Washington State football head coach Jake Dickert about taking over midseason for the Cougars. Dickert explains that he prefers the title "interview head coach" to "acting head coach" because he hopes to lockdown the job permanently. He will have a major opportunity to prove himself this weekend, when the Cougars head to Eugene to take on No. 3 Oregon. Catch that game Saturday (Nov. 13) at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.