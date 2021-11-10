Dennis Dodd catches up with Jake Dickert, the "interviewing" head football coach for Washington State

Reuters

A union representing over 700,000 government employees asked the White House on Tuesday to extend a Nov. 22 deadline for government employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to bring it into line with a date set for contractors. The White House last week extended a deadline for federal contractors to get vaccinated from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4, part of a broader move to make it easier for companies to comply, some of whom face labor shortages over the U.S. holiday season. "Setting different compliance deadlines for employees vis-à-vis contractors is both harmful to morale and substantively unjustified," the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) wrote in an "urgent request," noting contractors often work alongside federal employees.