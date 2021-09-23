Dennis Dodd catches up with coach David Shaw ahead of Stanford's first home football game in over 10 months

Dennis Dodd speaks with Stanford football head coach David Shaw ahead of the Cardinal's first home game since since November, 2020. Because of COVID-related issues, Stanford had played seven straight games on the road dating back to last year. Dodd and Shaw also discuss the emergence of quarterback Tanner McKee, who is 2-0 with over 450 passing yards since being name the starter. Stanford returns to the Farm this Saturday (Sep. 25) to host No. 24 UCLA at 3:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

