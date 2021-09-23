Dennis Dodd catches up with coach David Shaw ahead of Stanford's first home football game in over 10 months

Associated Press

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was still being asked his thoughts Wednesday about the bizarre punt play in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to Memphis, and two apparent mistakes — one of them acknowledged — by SEC officials. Leach still wasn't sure he wanted to pay to discuss them. Regardless, the situation on the same Saturday as another significant error by SEC officials in Auburn's loss at Penn State has put the men and women in stripes exactly where they never like to be: the spotlight.