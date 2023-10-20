Dennis Allen: "Staff decision" to not use Jimmy Graham in red zone

The Saints had four cracks at the end zone from the Jacksonville six yard line to score a game-tying touchdown in the final 40 seconds of last night's game. And with only 18 feet between the Saints and paydirt, they did not deploy tight end Jimmy Graham.

After the game, coach Dennis Allen was asked about Graham's absence from the red-zone package.

"Look, it's a staff decision in terms of what we do," Allen said. "So I think any time you're not successful down there, you know, everybody's gonna want to know why you didn't do something else. And, look, valid question. We had a plan going in, and that was the plan."

Graham was on the field for only 18 of 90 offensive plays last night. He was not targeted a single time.

For the season, Graham has been targeted only twice, with one catch for eight yards and a touchdown against the Packers.

