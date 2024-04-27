Dennis Allen shoots down report about Saints’ Michael Penix Jr. trade talks

The Atlanta Falcons put themselves in the middle of controversy to kick off the 2024 NFL draft by picking Michael Penix Jr. just one month after they signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a landmark free agent contract — and New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen wants it known that’s a landmine his team wasn’t about to step on.

Dueling reports have said the Saints were among teams looking to trade up into the top 10 picks, targeting Penix, while local outlets have said those conversations never happened. When asked whether they had explored that trade, as had been reported, Allen responded with a flat “No.”

“It was never discussed that we would move up for a quarterback,” Allen continued. “I think any time there’s a quarterback that you think has a chance to be your future quarterback, it’s always something that you’re going to consider. I had heard that report, it was brought to my attention (Thursday) night, but there was zero effort on our part to move up for a quarterback. There’s always discussions about trading up or trading back, but none of those were in an attempt to get a quarterback.”

Allen acknowledged that the quarterback is the most important position on the field, though he noted that the team is happy with the quarterbacks that they have. They didn’t feel a compulsion to chase another quarterback early in this draft, and they didn’t discuss any of this year’s prospects with the 14th pick. It’ll be Derek Carr starting with Jake Haener fighting off Nathan Peterman and Kellen Mond behind him this summer.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire