Dennis Allen says rookie RB Kendre Miller dealing with a knee injury

This is disheartening. Rookie New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller exited the team’s first preseason game with an ailment that head coach Dennis Allen says is a knee injury. Allen was short on details in his postgame press conference, adding that the medical staff needs time to fully evaluate Miller’s status.

“No he had a knee sprain, we’ll have to get some imaging and check it out. That’s really all I have.” When asked if it was the same knee that kept Miller sidelined for the offseason program this summer, Allen replied “I believe so.”

Miller’s TCU career ended with a meniscus injury to his right knee, which the Saints were careful to manage throughout the offseason. It hadn’t been a problem for him during training camp. We’ll have to see what the medical staff’s evaluations find and where things go for him from here.

Allen was complimentary of undrafted running back Ellis Merriweather, who stepped up when the team needed him. After Miller exited the game, Merriweather was left as the only remaining running back to see the Saints through the fourth quarter; Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams had already retired for the afternoon and Kirk Merritt was unavailable with a groin injury.

Merriweather responded by rushing 9 times for 24 yards, struggling to make much headway behind the patchwork offensive line, while making several big plays as a receiver. He was targeted 3 times and logged 2 receptions for 17 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown grab. Impressive as he was in a pinch, the Saints could use reinforcements at running back after hosting Kareem Hunt for a fruitless free agent visit last week.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire