Dennis Allen says Andrus Peat has quad injury, but not as severe as Trai Turner

Things were going well for the New Orleans Saints during their first padded practice at training camp, with players embracing the physicality of a full-contact session without many injuries. Then starting left guard Andrus Peat walked himself to the locker room in obvious pain, with what Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after practice is a quadriceps injury.

“One injury to note is Andrus Peat, he is a quad, we’ll take a look at that and see where he’s at. Other than that we made it out pretty healthy,” Allen shared in his opening statement.

Allen added that he doesn’t believe Peat’s injury is as severe as the one that ended Trai Turner’s season — saying that Turner suffered a torn tendon whereas the team believes Peat is dealing with just a strain. They’re optimistic that Peat will be able to return to practice, but that depends on what the medical team takes away from his evaluation and the prescribed treatment plan. He hadn’t missed a rep through the team’s first four practice sessions prior to Sunday’s day off.

It’s a good sign that Peat was able to walk himself to the locker room rather than required a trainer’s cart, as was the case for Turner. Muscle cramps and minor strains are common early in training camp as players’ bodies acclimate to the workload after a long summer off. Stay tuned for an update on Peat’s status.

