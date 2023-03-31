Dennis Allen reveals when Saints first 'set our sights' on acquiring Derek Carr

Yahoo Sports

Hosts Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein start by recapping the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and giving their primary takeaways. Later, the duo recap a crazy day of news in the NFL ahead of the franchise tag deadline, as we saw the New Orleans Saints sign QB Derek Carr, the Seattle Seahawks sign QB Geno Smith, running backs Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs get franchise tagged and much more.