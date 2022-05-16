Dennis Allen responds to Drew Brees’ ‘jest’ about NFL comeback

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees started an uproar over the weekend in which he commented on his plans for the future in response to a report that he is out on NBC after just one year in television, announced that he is undecided on what comes next — saying that everything is on the table, including a possible return to the NFL.

But Saints coach Dennis Allen isn’t buying it. When asked about Brees’ potential comeback on Monday at the Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament, Allen said that there haven’t been any conversations between Brees and the team, telling NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill that “I think the comment was made in jest.”

The Saints’ depth chart is in place with Jameis Winston returning as the unquestioned starter and veteran backup Andy Dalton at the ready behind him. Second-year draft pick Ian Book is also fighting for a roster spot while Taysom Hill is converting to tight end. Brees could hypothetically step back in to the starting job, but the Saints have invested fully in surrounding Winston with help, not looking for his replacement. It may be best to stay the course.

As for where Brees will end up: there are still some moving pieces at other networks with FOX Sports and Amazon looking to fill out their teams, and Brees’ old coach Sean Payton still hasn’t officially announced his new job as a studio panelist. Stay tuned to see where he’ll end up, but the Saints don’t expect it to be New Orleans.

