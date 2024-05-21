Dennis Allen not sweating Marshon Lattimore’s absence at voluntary OTAs

It’s important to remember that voluntary organized team activities are, as the name implies, voluntary. Many veteran players will start the offseason working away from the team, having hired personal trainers and specialists to help them get in shape before the spring practices pick up in earnest.

And that’s the approach Marshon Lattimore has taken over the years. Despite ongoing trade speculation surrounding the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen downplayed his absence after the team practiced at voluntary OTAs on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say that’s been uncommon since about 2020, I wouldn’t expect (Lattimore to participate),” Allen said. “I know he’s working hard, I know he’s getting himself into the best shape that he can get to. And so like I said earlier, when he’s back we’ll embrace him with open arms and start working on getting better for next year.”

Lattimore wasn’t the only star player not in attendance. Teammates like running back Alvin Kamara, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and defensive end Chase Young were also absent on Tuesday, though Ramczyk and Young are both dealing with injuries. Other proven pros like running back Jamaal Williams, wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr., and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd also were not spotted at practice. Allen said that he had heard from each of them and knew why they weren’t on hand.

Allen mentioned earlier this week that he and Lattimore shared a positive conversation about his status with the team, and on Tuesday he elaborated on that chat: “I just thought it was something that we needed to communicate. There’s been a lot of talk outside of our building about trades and things of that nature, and so I just felt like it was time he and I had a conversation. Like I said it was a positive conversation. We’re looking forward to getting him out here when he’s here.”

These offseason workouts and organized practices will ramp up in the weeks ahead, with mandatory minicamp on the horizon. If anyone is holding out and unavailable for that, then it’s time to start worrying. But from what Allen said it sounds like everyone is on the same page and working towards the same goal in 2024. That includes Lattimore, whether he’s training in Louisiana or back home in Ohio.

