Dennis Allen: Nice to see Jimmy Graham play well

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham has had a strange 10 days, getting arrested in California for what police thought was being under the influence of a controlled substance but the team called a “likely seizure” that caused him to become disoriented. And then on Sunday night, Graham was on the field in the preseason finale, playing well.

Graham looked like his old self against the Texans, catching three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown, and after the game coach Dennis Allen singled Graham out first when talking about what went right for the Saints.

"It was nice to see Jimmy had a couple nice catches, contested catches," Allen said.

Allen said Graham looked great on the practice field before and after the seizure incident and picked up right where he left off when he was cleared to return.

"I saw it this week in practice and I saw it carry over into the game, so that was a positive," Allen said of Graham.

Graham had the worst season of his career in 2021 with the Bears, and he didn't play at all in 2022. But he's now back with his original team and looking ready to contribute in 2023.