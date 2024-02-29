Dennis Allen: Marshon Lattimore is a big part of our team right now

Dennis Allen was effusive in his praise of Marshon Lattimore, but the Saints coach offered no guarantees about the cornerback's future with the team.

“Lat’s a big part of our team, right now,” Allen said, via Matthew Paras of nola.com.

The Saints will have to decide what to do with Lattimore, who has no guaranteed money on his deal. Lattimore is scheduled to make $1.21 million in base salary and count $14.6 million against the salary cap this season in a contract that runs through 2026.

The Saints surely will listen to trade offers for the four-time Pro Bowler, but will anyone have interest in a trade for a player who has missed 17 total games the past two seasons?

“Yeah, really, I think it's about guys that we feel like can help us win football games, guys that we feel like can continue to build the right type of culture here, and guys that are willing to do the things that it's necessary to do to succeed,” Allen said. “And so, look, like I said, Marshon's a part of our football team. He's been a big part of our football team.

“Unfortunately, the last couple years, health has been a big factor in that. And so I think the biggest thing is let's get Marshon healthy and let's see where we're at as a football team, and we'll get the right guys out there that gives us a chance to win.”

In 10 games last season, Lattimore made 48 tackles, an interception and eight passes defensed.