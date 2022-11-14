Dennis Allen: We’ll evaluate who starts at quarterback for Week 11

After the Saints lost to the Ravens in Week Nine, head coach Dennis Allen said that he game no thought to benching quarterback Andy Dalton during the game and he stuck with Dalton as their starter in Week 10.

Dalton was 17-of-27 for 174 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Steelers and that performance led to more questions about a possible change in plans at quarterback in New Orleans. Jameis Winston missed time with a back injury, but has been active for recent games and Allen was asked if starting him is a consideration.

“I’m not going to get into that right now. We just came off the game. We’ll have plenty of time to evaluate where we’re at in a lot of areas,” Allen said in his postgame press conference. . . . I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now. We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the coming-up week.”

The Saints fell to 3-7 with Sunday’s loss and another loss to the Rams next weekend would leave the team to play out the string regardless of who is playing quarterback.

