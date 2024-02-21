Dennis Allen on Klint Kubiak: His scheme is the best scheme going in the NFL right now

The Saints cast a wide net for their offensive coordinator opening before deciding on Klint Kubiak, who was officially hired after the Super Bowl. Kubiak had been the 49ers’ passing game specialist, so he's another coach from Kyle Shanahan's tree.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said the team interviewed "11 or 12" candidates for the job before settling on Kubiak.

"A lot of really qualified guys," Allen told NFL Media, via Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune. "I felt like we really needed to do a deep dive into a lot of different schemes and a lot of different personalities. I really wanted to look at what was going to be the best fit for the New Orleans Saints, for our players that we have here and for the things that we need to get accomplished."

Kubiak spent the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, who ranked 12th in total offense and 14th in points. He helped the 49ers rank second in total offense and third in points this season.

"I felt like Klint Kubiak was obviously the person of choice," Allen said. "I've known Klint for a long time. I fell like I've known the family for probably 20 or 30 years. I remember watching Klint's dad, Gary, play quarterback back at Texas A&M growing up. So, I feel like I've known this family. I feel like I've known this scheme for a long time. And I feel like this is the best scheme that gives your players the best chance to have success that's going into the National Football League right now.

"I feel like Klint is highly intelligent. He's [an] extremely hard worker. I think we've put together an outstanding staff with a little bit of a mixture of veteran coaches that have been there, done that with some younger, progressive mindset type of guys. And I think it's going to be a great mixture for our organization."

Allen's job might be riding on the job Kubiak does with the team's offense this season.