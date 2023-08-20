Dennis Allen: Jimmy Graham still shaken up but in a pretty good spot

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is watching the team's preseason game against the Chargers from the locker room, Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reports.

Graham experienced a medical episode Friday night, resulting in him becoming disoriented, according to the Saints. Dr. John Amoss called it a "likely seizure" in a statement.

"You won't see him tonight out here. He's still really recovering," Saints coach Dennis Allen said before the game on Fox 8 NOLA. "He's still shaken up, but he's actually in a pretty good spot. We're thankful that medically it wasn't more serious than it was. Yeah, I think he's in a good spot. But we're going to rest him tonight."

The Saints conducted joint practices with the Chargers before Sunday night's preseason game.

Graham, who did not play in 2022, returned to the Saints this year. New Orleans made him a third-round pick in 2010, and he spent five years there before going to Seattle, Green Bay and Chicago.