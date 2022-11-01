Dennis Allen gives positive update on Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning

Good to hear encouraging news from Dennis Allen today on #Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning. The offensive tackle is out of his boot and progressing. Earlier timelines suggested he would be available to begin practicing in Nov. Sounds like he may be on track. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 31, 2022

Through the first half of the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints have been wrestling with similar poor injury luck to last year. With several players having already missed multiple days of training camp and now regular season contests, it’s a gem to see good injury news. But that is what Saints head coach Dennis Allen had for New Orleans media Monday afternoon.

“He’s out of the boot now,” Allen said during his day-after press conference. “He’s started with some cardio stuff and on the treadmill and things of that nature. So, he’s progressing.” Penning had told media members recently that the walking boot he was wearing would come off soon. It looks like that timeline has moved as expected.

Some early reports following his surgery suggested that the Northern Iowa alum may be able to return in early November. As he progresses and that target date arrives, things are looking more optimistic by the day. While early November is unlikely to mark his return to the field, it could well be his return to practice. One Penning does get back on the practice field, he will have 21 days to work his way back to the active roster. If he cannot during that time, he will revert to season-ending injured reserve. But so far, all looks to be headed in the right direction.

Penning appeared in all three of the Saints’ preseason games taking 57 offensive snaps before suffering the turf toe injury that sent him to the injured reserve list against the Los Angeles Chargers. Over those 113 snaps (all at left tackle), he surrendered 6 pressures including 1 sack. He also added an impressive 91.8 run blocking grade per Pro Football Focus. Penning’s return could help to bolster a New Orleans run game that has already been highly productive this year. James Hurst has been serviceable at left tackle in his absence, but if Penning is healthy and practicing well he could be an upgrade.

